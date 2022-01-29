Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

