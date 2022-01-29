Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $63,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

NYSE:CI opened at $233.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.