Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by 85.0% over the last three years.

CINR opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

