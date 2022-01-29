CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 57,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 92,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter. CION Invt had a net margin of 93.55% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other CION Invt news, insider Stephen Roman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

