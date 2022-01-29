Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Cut by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 103,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

