CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CITIC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CITIC has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Get CITIC alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.30 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.