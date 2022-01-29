Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,230 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Synaptics worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Synaptics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Synaptics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average is $210.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.