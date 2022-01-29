Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Brunswick worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

