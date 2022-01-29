Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of RPT Realty worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.