Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5,438.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,691 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.39% of Triple-S Management worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

