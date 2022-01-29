Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,192 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 23.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

PKX opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

