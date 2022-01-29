Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $33,334,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

