Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 91.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.