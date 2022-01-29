Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of ExlService worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 233.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

