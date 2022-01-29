Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,724.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

BATS:IYZ opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

