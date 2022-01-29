Citigroup Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYT opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.
Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
