Citigroup Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

