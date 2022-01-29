Citigroup Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 45.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Camping World stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.