Citigroup Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,174 shares of company stock worth $1,593,623. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.96 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

