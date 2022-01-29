Citigroup Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,870 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.63% of Absolute Software worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.05 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

