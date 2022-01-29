Citigroup Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

