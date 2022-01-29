Citigroup Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 419.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

