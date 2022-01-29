Citigroup Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,566,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

