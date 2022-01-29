Citigroup Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 149,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

