Citigroup Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

