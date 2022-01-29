Citigroup Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,939 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

