Citigroup Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.