Citigroup Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of BankUnited worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

