Citigroup Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

PAG stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

