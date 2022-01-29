Citigroup Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 727.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,058,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

