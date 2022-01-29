Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Laredo Petroleum worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.