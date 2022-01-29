Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of First Hawaiian worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

