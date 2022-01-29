Citigroup Inc. Purchases 132,790 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

