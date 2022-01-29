Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,711 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.