Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

