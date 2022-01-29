Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

