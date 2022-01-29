Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,308,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

