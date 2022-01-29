Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $9,441,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 368,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $4,933,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

