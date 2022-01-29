Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,042 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

