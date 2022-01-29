Citigroup Inc. Sells 110,976 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,976 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

