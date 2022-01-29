Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,564 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,280.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $3,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

