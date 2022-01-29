Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,739 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of EVERTEC worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.43 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

