Citigroup Inc. Sells 203,127 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.