Citigroup Inc. Sells 220,688 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

IHG opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

