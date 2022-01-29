Citigroup Inc. Sells 231,187 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

