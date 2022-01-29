Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,060 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of KB Home worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.