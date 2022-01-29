Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,067 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prothena worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,610. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTA stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

