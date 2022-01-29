Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,244 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

