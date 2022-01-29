Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,662 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

