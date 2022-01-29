Citigroup Inc. Sells 64,012 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Veracyte stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

