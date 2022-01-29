Citigroup Inc. Sells 88,772 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

